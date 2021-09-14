Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNPRF shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. Uniper has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

