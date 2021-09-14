Research Alliance Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:RACB) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 14th

Research Alliance Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:RACB) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. Research Alliance Corp. II had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Research Alliance Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ RACB opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Research Alliance Corp. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $10,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $9,797,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $8,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $8,200,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $7,688,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

