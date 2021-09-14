Glenfarne Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Glenfarne Merger’s (NASDAQ:GGMCU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 15th. Glenfarne Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GGMCU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Glenfarne Merger has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter worth about $12,375,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth about $12,985,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.