K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.01 ($12.96).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €12.58 ($14.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.65.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

