Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AESE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

