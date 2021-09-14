Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Genius Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GENI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

