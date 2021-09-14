Brokers Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.94. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

