Lightning eMotors, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.