FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$5.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.