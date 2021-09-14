MSD Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 21st

MSD Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. MSD Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. MSD Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

