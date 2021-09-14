First Savings Financial Group Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 16th (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, September 16th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $195.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $245,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

