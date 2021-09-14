Adaptimmune Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 394% compared to the average volume of 1,109 call options.

ADAP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $913.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 883,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

