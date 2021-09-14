Adaptimmune Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 394% compared to the average volume of 1,109 call options.
ADAP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Shares of ADAP opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $913.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 883,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
