Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

YMTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

