Traders Purchase High Volume of Napco Security Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,777 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,285% compared to the average daily volume of 33 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $808.55 million, a P/E ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.