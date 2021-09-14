Barclays Trims Lancashire (LON:LRE) Target Price to GBX 871

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LRE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Friday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 785 ($10.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 642.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 647.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.