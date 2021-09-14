UBS Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $9.00 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.01.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

