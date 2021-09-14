Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Sealed Air stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

