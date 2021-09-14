Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

NETW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Network International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 471.20 ($6.16).

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 364.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 389.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.90. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01).

In other Network International news, insider Nandan Mer acquired 80,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

