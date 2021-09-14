Bango plc (LON:BGO) Insider Sells £12,199.10 in Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Paul Larbey sold 5,674 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £12,199.10 ($15,938.20).

Shares of LON:BGO opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.00. Bango plc has a 12 month low of GBX 148.12 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

