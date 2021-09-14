$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

R1 RCM stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

