Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €55.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.58 ($63.04).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €55.58 ($65.39) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12-month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

