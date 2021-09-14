Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 440 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 440 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 447.36.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

