NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $208.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.49. NextCure has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextCure by 42.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643,523 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in NextCure by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at $4,098,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NextCure by 347.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,220 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at $3,203,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.