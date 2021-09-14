Rezolute’s (RZLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RZLT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. bought 34,482,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.