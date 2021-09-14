Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Magnite stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Magnite by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

