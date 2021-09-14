Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.
About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)
Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.
