Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. 1,935,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,400,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $78.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

