X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Up 0.3%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.47. 83,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 100,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.99% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

