Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.46 Million

Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce sales of $213.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.68 million and the lowest is $212.24 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.78 million to $758.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $3,726,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 560.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.00. 4,409,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,808. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $294.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.