Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $117.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $175.26 million, with estimates ranging from $156.70 million to $193.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matterport.

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. 3,565,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,396. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

