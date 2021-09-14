Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Down 2.2%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 122,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,541,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.

Get Infobird alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infobird stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.