JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.90. 71,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 565,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 166.02% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.
JanOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAN)
JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.
