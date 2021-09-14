JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.90. 71,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 565,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 166.02% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JanOne in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JanOne by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

