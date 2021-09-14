Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading Up 0.3%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 40,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 269,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $271.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Maiden by 2,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

