Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $522.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $488.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

