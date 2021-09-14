Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.30 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.49. 4,834,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,595,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.41 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23. PayPal has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

