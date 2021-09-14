Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:IPI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,599. The company has a market capitalization of $396.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

