Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $35.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.01 billion to $35.86 billion. Anthem reported sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $137.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.77 billion to $138.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $150.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.24 billion to $153.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $11.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,119. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.