$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $400,000.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

AEMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,014. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.57. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

