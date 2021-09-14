Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Abyss has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $246,168.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00150489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.15 or 0.00734430 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

