EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 88,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 246,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $287.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

