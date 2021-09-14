Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.35 ($0.76). 9,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 160,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

The stock has a market cap of £193.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.97.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

