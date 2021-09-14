Brokerages Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $933.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 236.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $130.21. 1,450,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,295. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -128.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $124.54.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

