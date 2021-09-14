$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 912,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.