Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce $192.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.84 million and the lowest is $187.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $769.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $807.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $850.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,901. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.