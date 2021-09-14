Scorum Coins Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $251,506.03 and $2,959.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00077750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00123816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00173753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,295.83 or 1.00123439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.37 or 0.07228939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00891666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

