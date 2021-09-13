Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post sales of $356.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.60 million. Hexcel posted sales of $286.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE HXL traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.66. 645,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -230.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 418,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

