Idena 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,860.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $6.54 million and $132,860.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00080733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00122857 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00173760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,907,474 coins and its circulating supply is 50,317,807 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

