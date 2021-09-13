Holo Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $164.23 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00150306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.00740672 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,855,591 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

