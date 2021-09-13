WaykiChain Trading Down 20.4% This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $32.70 million and $4.75 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00150306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.00740672 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

