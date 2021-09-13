Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

NYSE IR traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 3,921,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $104,398,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.